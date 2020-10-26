Mother of 5 shot and killed at Chuck E. Cheese

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Davenport, IA (WQAD) — A mother is dead after a report of gunfire at Chuck E. Cheese in Davenport, according to police.

A woman was found unresponsive inside the restaurant Sunday evening, October 25, according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department. Officers were responding to a shots fired call at Chuck E. Cheese on Kimberly Road around 7:40 p.m. when they found the victim.

Police said medical aid was rendered to the injured woman at the scene, but she was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Family members have confirmed to News 8 that the victim was 29-year-old Eloise Chairs, a mother of five.

Police said 24-year-old Treshonda M. Pollion from Davenport was arrested an charged with first-degree murder for Chairs’ death.

Pollion was being held in the Rock Island County Jail.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

A group held a prayer vigil outside of Chuck E. Cheese on Monday, the day following the shooting.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.