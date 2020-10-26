Police arrest 3 on dog fighting charges

National-World

Mobile, AL (WALA) — Mobile Police arrested three men in connection to dogfighting.

According to officials, on Sunday, October 25 at approximately 10:49 a.m. police responded to the 700 block of Dr. Thomas Avenue in reference to dogfighting.

Police arrested 26-year-old David Black, 42-year-old Gregory Mims and 57-year-old Selwin Carson.

Authorities say while on the way to the location officers observed a red SUV in the area of New Bay Bridge Road at Butt Street with a dog crate inside.

They say officers then initiated a traffic stop and upon approaching the vehicle officers observed a dog inside of the crate with a laceration to its face.

The driver and the passenger were taken into custody. While officers were working on the report another male subject approached the scene and was taken into custody.

