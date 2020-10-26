Some worried about long lines at popular amusement park

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

FARMINGTON, UT (KSL) — Several park goers said they were concerned after seeing huge lines and crowds at Utah’s most popular amusement park.

Chopper 5 captured video of the Lagoon crowds Saturday, bringing into question social distancing guidelines at the park when Davis County is considered under high level of transmission for the virus.

One of the park goers, who echoed the concerns of the multiple people KSL heard from Saturday, said they were concerned safety measures at the park were lax, and that more could have been done to keep everyone safe.

“I was really excited,” said park goer, Anne Casey. “I love Lagoon!”

Like many, Anne said she’s ready for life to get back to normal.

“We were thinking we’d be able to have a good day at Lagoon and be safe, and we bought our tickets, we reserved a time that we thought might help with what they’re doing,” she said.

But Anne said what she experienced upon entering the park was not what she expected.

“I’ve gone to Lagoon my whole life and this is more than I have ever seen Lagoon have people,” she said.

Anne and her friends took pictures, along with several others, who were concerned about COVID safety measures at the park.

“There was no way we could socially distance and I was really concerned — for me and my friends, we wanted to be safe,” said Anne.

Anne said they tried to get a refund or rain check to return on a less busy day, but tickets were non-refundable.

“Not a refund. Just a day to come back when it’s not so crowded, they wouldn’t even let us do that,” she said.

Park spokesperson Adam Leishman said they’re confident the safety measures at the park were in line with local health guidelines.

“We feel very confident within the 200 acres that people are able to socially distance and wear masks in public,” he said.

Leishman said employees at the park encouraged mask wearing and social distancing.

“We do have hand sanitizers throughout the park, we encourage social distancing through each queue line, masks in queue lines and required to enter the park,” he said.

He said the park was working closely with the Davis County Health Department and not operating at capacity.

“As far as comparisons from last year, we are well under half of our capacity from last year,” said Leishman.

But for folks like Anne, there was room for improvement.

“We only rode the water rides because there were no people around there and I didn’t notice any cleaning,” said Anne.

KSL reached out to the Davis County Health Department and did not receive an immediate reply.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.