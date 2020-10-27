Police release new video in killing of Fort Lauderdale man

National-World

Miami, FL (WFOR) — Leticia Lewis remembers speaking to her son Roderick Gallon just hours before he was murdered. “He was like, “Mama, I’m going to only be gone a couple of hours and I’ll be back. But my son never came home,” she said.

Surveillance video captured the apparent robbery early in the morning on October 16th.

It happened in the Walgreens parking lot at Sunrise and Andrews in Fort Lauderdale.

“My homeboy just got shot,” the surviving victim told 911 in a frantic call. He called for help seconds after the deadly shooting. “Where was your friend shot at?” 911 asked. “In the neck. He’s bleeding out,” responded the surviving victim.

New surveillance video of Roderick walking into the parking lot along with his friend who’s 17 and in a wheelchair. They were returning to their car after a party when two men ran up to them. One robbing the teens in the wheelchair — the other going after Roderick, fatally shooting him.

Police also released video of the suspects shortly before the fatal shooting. It shows them breaking into a car. You can see one of them rifling around inside.

Police hope someone will notice something that will identity the suspects.

“You can tell by their mannerisms and how they respond, how they’re walking around. Their hair stands out,” she said.

Lewis hopes someone recognizes these guys and calls police.

“I know y’all are looking. I know y’all are watching the news and if you had hair on your head at the time of the crime I know you done cut it. But you will be caught. I’m going to get that justice,” Lewis vowed.

In the meantime, she remembers her son who loved to dance — and how happy he was just weeks earlier after his 23rd birthday.

“When his party was over my baby came to me and say, “Mommy, I thank you. I’m so happy and I love you,’” she cried.

If you have information for police call Broward Crimestoppers at 954-493-tips.

