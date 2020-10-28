Gov. Lamont issues warning to CT restaurants after video of local bar surfaces

National-World

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) — With the infection rate jumping past 4 percent, Gov. Ned Lamont is sharing what people and businesses should not be doing.

The governor shared a video on Twitter Tuesday morning of a huge crowd seen at the Bridgeport bar “Ten20.”

The bar posted the video on social media over the weekend, which showed a large crowd indoors and no social distancing taking place.

“The less of this we see, the stronger our response will be. This isn’t fair to all of the restaurants across CT looking out for their customers,” Lamont said in the post.

In response, Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim said the bar was closed on Sunday, and that this was its third violation of COVID-19 executive orders.

“They now have to appeal to State to reopen. Safety is of utmost importance for Bridgeport residents and businesses. We must follow the protocols & guidelines. #Mask #NoGatherings,” Ganim said in a Twitter post.

“If you do not follow the guidelines, there’s a bigger chance of spreading the virus and us not being able to move the ball forward. We were so fortunate to get into phase three,” said Scott Dolch, CT Restaurant Association.

CT Restaurant Association Executive Director Scott Dolch says he wants to encourage restaurants to stick to the rules and push through safely as they approach the winter months. He’s encouraging his restaurants to promote what they’re doing to stay safe.

“We all have to live by the rules and regulations. We want everyone to know that it’s the majority of what the most of us do,” said Phil Barnett, Wood-N-Tap Bar and Grill.

Owner of Wood-N-Tap franchise Phil Barnett says they’ve put up plexiglass barriers, signs, and are enforcing social distancing around the clock.

He says many restaurants are trying to adhere to policies and he says the Ten20 video is unacceptable.

“For the restaurants that are working so hard day and night who really want to ensure the safety of our guests, please don’t put us in the same category,” Barnett said.

The Bridgeport Health Department says Ten20 Lounge will have to present a plan of correction in order to reopen.

