Man proposes to girlfriend during second night of Walter Wallace Jr. protests in west Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, US (KYW) — A couple celebrated their engagement as protesters and police clashed for the second night in Philadelphia after the shooting death of Walter Wallace Jr. Jason Peters, a reporter for Billy Penn, captured the moment Maurice Small proposed to his girlfriend, Tanesha Pennington, in the middle of protests at 52nd and Chestnut Streets in West Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

Peters tweeted the video of the couple’s engagement, adding they have been together for eight years.

“My name is Tanesha Pennington, but it’s gonna be Tanesha Small,” Pennington told Peters.

Protesters set fires and caused other property damage near the intersection where the engagement took place.

At least four officers were injured after they were hit with rocks and other projectiles.

Police in riot gear later moved in, clearing out the protesters from the neighborhood.

Looters also spent another night targeting businesses in the city. Eyewitness News cameras were there as people helped themselves to merchandise at the Ross discount department store on Aramingo and Castor Avenues in Port Richmond.

Other stores in the area were also left with major damage, with police commanders telling Eyewitness News many of the storefronts are a complete loss.

On Tuesday night, Wallace’s uncle, Rodney Everett, pleaded for looters to stop destroying the City of Philadelphia in the name of his nephew.

“I do not want to see my city tore down. We don’t need that. You’re not resolving anything for our family. Don’t do this in the name of my nephew because this is not what he would’ve wanted,” said Rodney Everett.

Wallace Jr., 27, was killed on Monday afternoon by two officers after, police say, he walked towards them and refused to drop the knife he was wielding. The family answered questions in front of their home Tuesday evening, giving a better idea of what happened leading up to the deadly encounter with police.

Thirty police officers were injured during violent protests Monday night, including a female officer who suffered a broken leg after being hit by a car.

