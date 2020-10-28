Swastika, ‘Trump’ graffiti found on home

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

LAFAYETTE, CA (KPIX) — Police were trying to find out who vandalized a home in Lafayette, leaving a swastika and the word ‘Trump’ painted on a garage. Similar graffiti was found nearby on a freeway overpass in nearby Orinda.

The house graffiti was reported to police on Tuesday in an area of the city adjacent to Lafayette Circle. Police were investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.

“There is no place for hate in Lafayette,” said Lafayette Mayor Mike Anderson in a prepared statement. “This is an inclusive and diverse city where everyone is welcome. The spray-painting of a swastika, a symbol of oppression, genocide, and xenophobia, on an individual’s home will not be tolerated.”

It was not known whether the graffiti at the home and on the overpass were related.

Lafayette police have contacted the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the investigation was ongoing.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.