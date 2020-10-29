300-year-old slave quarters unearthed at historic plantation in southern Maryland

National-World

LEONARDTOWN, MD (WJZ) — After being buried for 300 years, slave quarters at a historic plantation in southern Maryland have been unearthed.

Archaeologists from the State Highway Administration and St. Mary’s College of Maryland are recovering artifacts from the site, which the state said may date back to the early 1700s.

The discovery happened earlier this month in Newtowne Neck State Park near an 18th-century manor that was once home to Jesuit missionaries.

“All the findings will be incorporated into interpretive signs and materials associated with the Religious Freedom Byway and DNR visitor experience, web sites and public presentations,” MDOT SHA wrote on Facebook.

