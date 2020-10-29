Iconic Jerry’s Famous Deli in Studio City to close

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS ) — Jerry’s Famous Deli, one of the most iconic eateries in Los Angeles, is closing as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Located on Ventura Boulevard in Studio City, Jerry’s announced on social media that its last day will be Friday.

“It is with great sadness that will be closing our doors for the foreseeable future,” the owners wrote. “But it is also with great hope that we will be back to serve you when we reach the finish line of this pandemic.”

Jerry’s has served as a popular hotspot for celebrities such as Adam Sandler and the cast of “Seinfeld.” It made frequent appearances in television shows and movies.

Over the past several years, Jerry’s has closed other locations in Costa Mesa, Marina del Rey and Woodland Hills.

Last month, the California Restaurant Association reported that one in three restaurants or restaurant chains will likely be forced to either close completely or downsize by closing some locations because of the pandemic.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.