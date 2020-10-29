Idaho Falls woman thanks “earth angels” for coming to her rescue

News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - An Idaho Falls woman is thanking the high school students who came to her aid after she broke her leg.

Victoria Pierson ran into trouble last Tuesday when she was trying to catch her daughter's runaway dog. Pierson had tracked the husky down in her car, grabbed the dog and was trying to load it into the car when the vehicle started moving forward. That's when she was knocked down, and the car ran over her leg.

Thunder Ridge students, Ashley Gudino, Mariana Enriquez, Cassandra Sotelo were on there way to lunch, when they saw the accident happen and immediately jumped into action to help Pierson, as well as call 911 and notify Pierson's family.

Another student, Coleman Lay arrived in time to see Pierson lying in the road as her car rolled away. As other's ran to help Pierson, Lay ran after the vehicle jumped into the driver's seat and stopped it.

Pierson calls the students her "earth angels," and says their quick thinking kept her safe from what could have evolved into a much worse situation.