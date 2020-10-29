Palms Motel in Portland used as shelter in new program for people facing homelessness

National-World

Portland, OR (KPTV) — A new temporary shelter is opening for Black adults who are facing homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Urban League of Portland and the Joint Office of Homeless Services started the Jamii Program earlier this month at the Palms Motel on North Interstate Avenue, where there are 43 units of temporary shelter available.

The program will provide a safe and socially-distanced place for Black and indigenous people who are having trouble finding permanent housing.

The program provides meals, transportation, healthcare, and funds for housing placement. It’s the fifth physical distancing motel shelter that the joint office has opened as part of its ongoing COVID-19 response.

