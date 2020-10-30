Black couple accuses restaurant of dress code discrimination

National-World

Georgia, USA (WGCL) — A video has gone viral, showing a black man being asked to leave Umi Sushi restaurant. Staff said he violated the dress code, by wearing sneakers.

You hear the customer say “This is pure racism she has on Adidas.”

The man and his wife—Kaylan Colbert—say they were about to leave the Buckhead business, when they noticed a white woman at the bar also wearing sneakers.

Customer: “White lady has on adidas, I have on Nike… you tell me I can’t sit down that’s not right.”

Employee: “He’s saying that it’s dress sneakers, so I have to go with what he says.”

You then see another man walk out of the restaurant in a T-shirt and tennis shoes, saying he’s the owner.

Customer: “Does she have on a sneaker?”

Owner: “Who does?”

Customer: “This lady at the bar. C’mon come..”

Owner: “ (inaudible) There’s no Air Force Ones.”

“I don’t think I can say this wasn’t necessarily based on color, I think it was but I think it was kind of more or less he’s a big black guy and he looks aggressive and he has on these tennis shoes we don’t want him in here,” said Kaylan Colbert.

After numerous emails and messages asking the owner to speak—CBS46 journalist Brittany Miller, went looking for him at the restaurant. She was told he wasn’t there, so she left her contact information.

The owner, later popped up on Instagram Live, with Rapper T.I.

“We were 100% wrong at our operational and the way we handled the situation,” said the owner.

He also said he plans to remove the no sneaker policy.

Colbert said she’s not accepting his apology anytime soon.

However, CBS46 has learned that she and her husband met with local activists and rapper T.I. Thursday night to discuss next steps.

