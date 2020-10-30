Psychiatrist: Mass shooter Radee Prince expressed no remorse for killing coworkers, claimed he was ‘bullied’

National-World

Bel Air, MD (WJZ) — A psychiatrist testifying for the prosecution said mass shooter Radee Prince was not suffering from a severe mental illness at the time he opened fire on his coworkers in October 2017.

A jury found Prince guilty of murder and attempted murder Wednesday. Jurors are now hearing arguments in the second phase of his trial: Whether Prince should be held criminally responsible for killing three coworkers and severely injuring two more at the granite business where they worked in Edgewood. Prince is claiming Maryland’s version of an insanity defense.

Dr. Travis Klein evaluated Prince and determined he suffered from PTSD and antisocial personality disorder, which does not meet the standard for finding him not criminally responsible by reason of insanity at the time of the killings.

“He had a lifelong issue with a bad temper and blaming others for his behavior,” Dr. Klein testified. “He felt exhausted by his coworkers. He felt they were not taking their jobs seriously. He was fed up.”

During the evaluation, Dr. Klein said Prince told him, “I can’t wait for my day in court so I can show everyone how they bullied me.”

A doctor hired by the defense previously testified that Prince suffered from depression and brain damage from a past assault that impacted the part of his brain that regulates emotions.

Dr. Klein told the jury Prince described the day of the killings in detail.

He said Prince woke up at the same time as he usually does. He went to work at Advanced Granite Solutions and told several of his colleagues, “We don’t have to go down this road” without more explanation.

At some point, Prince said he went to his car and got his weapon, put it in his jacket and brought it to his work station.

He later gathered his coworkers and—within ten seconds—began shooting. He shot them all in the head.

The three who died that day are Bayarsaikhan Tudev, Jose Romero and Enis Mrvoljak.

Tudev’s daughter previously said her father would often express concern about Prince and his abusive behavior in the workplace.

After the shooting, Dr. Klein testified Prince told him he drove to Delaware, making sure not to go above the speed limit so police would not pull him over.

Prince bought ammunition and cigarettes at a Wal-Mart before heading to a used car dealership where an acquaintance worked. He shot that man in his office.

That evening, Prince heard his name on a radio bulletin and ditched his SUV. He was found wandering a neighborhood not far from I-95.

Dr. Klein described Prince as “very irritable and argumentative” during his evaluation. He said Prince was “easily frustrated and offended.”

He also told jurors Prince showed no remorse for the victims, only regretting that he got caught. “He maintained his coworkers were responsible for what happened to them,” Dr. Klein said.

Prince is currently serving a 40-year sentence for his Delaware crimes.

