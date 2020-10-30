Some Trunk or Treat events to offer free flu shots along with candy

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV KSMO ) — With health top of mind this Halloween during the COVID-19 pandemic, some Trunk or Treat events are offering free flu shots along with the usual candy.

The Kansas City Health Department brought flu shots to the Margaret Kemp Park for reStart’s Trunk or Treat event to give families the option to take extra precaution this flu season.

On Thursday, kids dressed in their favorite costumes hopped out of cars excited to celebrate. For many families, Halloween will be different this year due to the pandemic.

“To give these kids an opportunity to just be a kid for a moment, to get some candy and to dress up,” reStart Volunteer Engagement Specialist Daisha Kimbrough said.

Staff at reStart wanted to make sure the holiday felt as normal as possible with an outdoor Trunk or Treat event open to anyone in the community.

“We are trying to bring a little joy into this year,” reStart CEO Stephanie Boyer said. “It’s been a really changing year for so many people. It’s always challenging for the people we serve at reStart.”

The CDC and local health departments recommend that anyone six months or older get a yearly flu vaccine. Especially this year because it’s possible to get both COVID-19 and the flu.

“Really provide that protection for people as we enter into this flu season while in the midst still of a pandemic,” Boyer said.

Vaccines are available for both the uninsured and the insured at the Kansas City, Missouri Health Department for residents. Anyone who would like to get a flu vaccine at the health department will need to book an appointment.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.