Police: Suspect at large after blasting through window, grabbing electronics from Salem, OR store

SALEM, OR (KPTV ) — A suspect is on the run after police say he broke into a Salem business and stole electronics.

Surveillance video appears to show the suspect use an explosive to blow up the store front to get inside.

The footage captured at the Boost Mobile store on Lancaster Drive Northeast last Sunday shows a man light off a firework, which blasts a hole in the front window of the store. The man then makes his way to the back room of the store and loads up on electronics, including smartphones, headphones, and other items.

The director of the store, Edmar Mejia, says some of the phones belonged to customers who were getting repairs done. He said he was traveling at the time of the break-in and was notified of movement on his store’s security system. He says this is last thing he wants to deal with right now.

“He needs to know that he’s hurting small companies like myself,” Mejia said. “I have kids I need to provide for … as a business owner, COVID took a hit on small businesses like ours. Then, having people like him break in three times this year.”

Salem police have identified the suspect as 26-year-old Michael Alexander Mesa, of Salem. Investigators say he left the store on a bike with the box of electronics.

Mejia says his shop has been broken into a total of five times. He says he believes the last three times involved the same suspect, who he thinks may be homeless.

At this point, police are still searching for Mesa. Anyone who has information that could help investigators is asked to call the Salem Police Department.

