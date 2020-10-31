‘She had a bright future:’ Community comes together to remember 7-year-old killed in hit-and-run

National-World

MILWAUKEE, WI (WDJT ) — On Friday, Oct. 30, dozens of family members, friends and people from the community gathered together to remember 7-year-old Londyn Quesada. The young girl died in a tragic hit-and-run crash on Wednesday night.

The crash happened near 76th and Calumet Road. Londyn’s family members released pink balloons in her honor, because pink is her favorite color. The family also says they’re feeling some closure after two men were arrested who were tied to the crash.

She had a bright future ahead, that’s what her great grandma says about the little girl that always had a smile on her face.

”She was a dream girl, she wasn’t no problem girl, she was a good girl and she didn’t have to go like this,” said Beverly Bush, Londyn Quesada’s great grandma.

Police say Londyn was in the car with her mom when another car crashed into them, ejecting Londyn and leaving her mom with serious injuries.

On Friday, police say a 22-year-old and a 19-year-old were arrested in connection to the crash. It’s something Londyn’s family members have been waiting to hear.

“You took off and just left her there, so I have no feelings for you at all and when the judge sentences you, I hope you get life whoever you are,” said Bush.

”You know our heart is still heavy even though they got caught—because we’ll never see Londyn again,” adds Charlene Nworie, Londyn’s cousin.

The family says reckless driving has got to stop, because it’s taking the lives of precious children.

“It’s just stupid. They need to slow this stuff down, they’re killing innocent lives,” said Nworie.

While Friday’s vigil brought tears, loved ones say their memories of Londyn, a smart and beautiful young lady, will always live in their hearts.

“I loved her so much since she was a baby, so my memories of her will live on,” said Bush.

While two men have now been arrested, Milwaukee police are still looking for any additional information people may have regarding the crash. If you know something, they ask you call the Milwaukee Police Department.

