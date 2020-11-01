KC police investigating the city’s 155th homicide of the year

National-World

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Police are investigating a homicide Sunday morning.

Kansas City police were called to Independence Avenue and Monroe Avenue around 8:45 a.m. for a shooting call.

When they arrived at the location, they located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound just off the sidewalk in the area. He was pronounced deceased a short time later.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This is the city’s 155th homicide of the year.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

