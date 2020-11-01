Residents of East Nashville neighborhood concerned for safety

National-World

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV ) — Residents of a local neighborhood tell NEWS4 they have serious concerns about the street they live on following authorities finding the body of Laronda Jolly in her home after she’d been dead for years.

Neighbors say the problems go far beyond Jolly’s unreported death, pointing to safety concerns and several notable shootings in the last year.

“I don’t even let my children come out and play because you don’t know when some bullets are going to ring out. You don’t ever know when some junkies are going to come and cop some drugs,” said Riverchase resident Stephanie Williams.

Williams told NEWS4 she’s lived at the apartments on Joseph Ave for years watching the area struggle.

“A lady got killed in my building, we knew about that. A lady that got shot in her head at her house right here, we knew about that. The guy that got shot in his front yard, we knew about that,” said Williams.

In September, a woman was shot and killed at her sister’s home at the apartments. In April, another woman, April Wilson was shot and killed inside her apartment.

Resident and former employee of Riverchase Latonya Oboh said the area is known for police coming by.

“That’s the reason why things have happened here because of mismanagement,” said Oboh.

Since October 2019, Metro Nashville Police have been called to various locations of Joseph Avenue over 1500 times, according to police call logs.

Residents said they just want a safe neighborhood to live in.

“Give us somewhere safe to live we shouldn’t have to worry being safe over here just because we need somewhere to live that’s not fair to us,” said Williams.

NEWS4 has repeatedly asked Riverchase Apartment management and its corporate owners Elmington Property Management for comment but have not heard back.

The Nashville Salvation Army sits next door to the apartments, leaders were not available to talk with NEWS4 on camera but say they are actively working to help the local community.

