Atlanta Opera comes together to recover from Hurricane Zeta

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Like many other businesses impacted by covid-19, the Atlanta Opera was out of commission for nearly 7 months.

“We closed everything march 13 and have been in the bunker for a while.” said Tomer Zvulun, General and Artistic Director for the Atlanta Opera.

Thankfully, by late October they were able to create “the big tent series”, which allowed them to have live performances safely.

“Our solution was to buy a circus tent and create this environment of two productions in a circus tent that has a roof above but the side walls are open so fresh air is circulating all the time.” he said.

Zvulun insisted the sense of normalcy boosted morale for everyone until the momentum was halted by Hurricane Zeta.

“We were shocked to see everything on the ground drenched with water..”

Damage was widespread, and left tons of debris and millions of Georgians without power. But the Atlanta Opera crews came together, determined that the show must go on.

“In a span of 6 hours, they remounted the tents, cleaned the water and the stage was pristine again and the next night we had a sold-out performance.” he said.

Zvulun continued and said, even amidst a pandemic and storm recovery, “with a little persistence and perseverance.. we can get through this.”

