Deadly stabbing victim identified by police

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — The victim of a deadly weekend stabbing has been identified by police in Hartford.

They said 48-year-old Bryan Monroe was found to have been stabbed multiple times throughout his body.

Hartford police Lt. Paul Cicero said that it happened around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday in the area of Maple Avenue.

The victim was transported to Hartford Hospital where he died a short time later.

There’s no word on whether or not police have any suspects.

The investigation remains active, police said.

