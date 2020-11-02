Igloos, heated tents and fire pits. These local restaurants are prepared for winter

National-World

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — As the temperatures drop, restaurants around St. Louis are working to extend the outdoor dining experience through the winter months. These restaurants have purchased individual igloos for diners, built heated tents and added fire pits to create a cozy atmosphere.

Olio on Tower Grove Avenue set up individual greenhouses for each table. Owner Ben Poremba is asking diners to embrace the cold. Each greenhouse will be equipped with a heater. Tented spaces are popping up outside of restaurants all across the area.

Restaurants with heated tents/patios:

Herbie’s in Clayton

Akar in Clayton

Little Fox in Fox Park

58 Hundred in South St. Louis

Heavy Riff Brewery in Dogtown

Taco Buddha in Clayton

Seedz Café in Clayton

Onesto Pizza in Southampton

Olio in Botanical Heights

Peno in Clayton

Brasserie in the Central West End

Sanctuaria Wild Tapas in the Grove

Frisco Barroom in Webster Groves

Farotto’s in Rock Hill

Schlafly Bottlework’s in Maplewood

Warm up next to a fire pit at these restaurants and breweries:

Urban Chestnut in Midtown

Bike Stop Café in St. Charles

Pat Connolly Tavern in Dogtown

The Royale in South St. Louis

Cinderhouse in Downtown

Tamm Avenue Grill in Dogtown

Handlebar in The Grove

Salt and Smoke in St. Charles

9 Mile Garden in Affton

Scarlett’s in Central West End

