Massachusetts governor targets social gatherings in new stay-home order amid a surge in Covid-19 cases

Massachusetts just became the latest state to reinstate some stay-at-home restrictions, as cases of Covid-19 continue to surge in states across the country.

After the state reported 1,139 new coronavirus cases — bringing the total amount of confirmed cases to 155,660 — Gov. Charlie Baker announced a series of target interventions to slow the spread Monday, including a Stay-At-Home advisory.

“This time the advisory will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Residents should stay home between these hours with exceptions like going to work and to the grocery store,” Baker said during a press conference.

Further, all gatherings — limited to 10 people in homes indoors and 25 people outside — need to end by 9:30 p.m., he said. Everyone over the age of 5 will also be required to wear a face covering in public.

“We’re making this clear for everyone,” Baker said. “No more exceptions and no exemptions for when you can maintain social distance.”

Meanwhile, indoor facilities, theatres, casinos and all other entertainment venues that are currently open will now close at 9:30 p.m., according to an Executive Order Baker also signed. Restaurants will have to stop table service at that time, but could still provide take-out, though sale of liquor would not be allowed.

The measures, which go into effect on November 6, come as Massachusetts sees a high number of new cases every day, Baker said.

And Massachusetts isn’t the only state taking extra precautions amidst rising Covid-19 cases.

Utah residents received a mobile alert on Friday alerting them to the worsening scenario — the state clocked a record 2,281 new cases that day — and urging them to wear masks and observe Covid-19 protocols.

New York went a step further, with Gov. Andrew Cuomo announcing Saturday that travelers to the state must get Covid-19 tests before arriving.

As of Monday, more than 9.2 million people across the US have tested positive for coronavirus, and more than 231,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University data.