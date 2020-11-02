Nearly 60 tons of rubbish cleared from area near Kea’au Beach Park Campground
Oahu, HI (KITV) — About 20 homeless people on Oahu’s Leeward Coast have a roof over their heads, while the half-mile stretch of land they were living on is a lot cleaner.
More than 100 city volunteers cleaned up undeveloped park land north of the Kea’au Beach Park Campground.
It took over a week for these crews to collect more than 58 tons of rubbish.
Homeless persons in the area were offered outreach services for transitional and emergency shelter assistance.
