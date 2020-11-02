National-World

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — ‘Thanks for Giving’ pet food drive ‘very important’ for homeless pets, not just rescues

Pet Supermarket stores started accepting donations of pet food, cat litter, and other supplies to go to nonprofits.

“I feel donations are very important not only for rescues but for strays,” said Avery Sambers, manager of Pet Supermarket on Tunnel Road.

There was a cat adoption through FurEver Friends Animal Rescue going on Sunday, Nov. 1, at the Pet Supermarket Tunnel Road location in Asheville.

Store employees say these kinds of food donation events are critical.

“I think it’s very very important to help the strays, and if you see anyone on the road with them, give them a small bag of food,” Sambers said. “Anything helps.”

The Pet Supermarket stores accept donations all year round.

