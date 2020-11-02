Russia’s ‘Sausage King’ killed with a crossbow in a sauna

National-World

A group of masked assailants killed a Russian businessman dubbed the “Sausage King” with a crossbow at his country residence in the Moscow region, Russia’s Investigative Committee and state media reported Monday.

The victim, who owns large meat-processing plants, was in a sauna with his wife when the attack happened, the Investigative Committee said.

The committee did not name the man — but state media identified him as Vladimir Marugov, citing his ex-wife Tatyana Marugova who confirmed his death.

“Several masked men entered the bathhouse … tied up the owner of the house and his spouse, and then demanded money,” the Investigative Committee’s statement said.

Marugov’s wife managed to escape through a window and call the police who later found her husband dead at the scene along with the crossbow used to shoot him, investigators said.

The Investigative Committee has launched a criminal investigation into the killing, according to the statement published on its official website.

Late Monday, state-run news agency RIA Novosti reported that one suspect had been detained for questioning.