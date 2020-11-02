Voter turnout at more than 25 percent heading into Election day, secretary of the state reports

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) — Voter turnout stood at more than 25 percent the day before Election Day while the clock continued to tick toward the absentee ballot deadline.

Secretary of the State Denise Merrill and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz held a news conference in Bloomfield to remind voters to complete and deposit their ballots.

They said that as of Monday morning, more than 2.3 million active voters were registered in Connecticut:

Democrat: 850,255

Republican: 480,081

Unaffiliated: 939,885

Other parties: 38,436

Complete town-by-town voter registration numbers will be available on the secretary of the state’s website here soon.

Merrill said people still have time to register to vote and to fill out an absentee ballot. However, she stressed that time is running out.

Polls open for in-person voting at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

“I think people in Connecticut can feel secure about going to the polling places,” Merrill said.

The deadline for both dropping absentee ballots off at drop box locations and to cast an in-person ballot is 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Voters can check with their towns to see where the boxes are located.

In-person polling locations can be found here.

“We are ready to go,” said Marguerite Phillips, Bloomfield town clerk. “We will work the days, the hours it takes to count these votes.”

Ten thousand volunteers will be working the polls across the state.

More information on Election Day in Connecticut, including voter registration and ballot information, can be found on the secretary of the state’s website here.

For Channel 3’s guide to Election Day in Connecticut, head here.

Eyewitness News is your Election Authority. For more Campaign 2020 stories, head here.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.