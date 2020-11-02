Walmart to carry baby care product created by Maryland entrepreneur

National-World

Rockville, MD (WJZ) — A Maryland entrepreneur is getting a big opportunity this fall after being one of the few to successfully pitch their baby care products to Walmart.

“I think every entrepreneur’s dream is to be in Walmart, and for them to give this platform to small businesses is just incredible,” Nina Farzin, Oogie Solutions Founder and CEO, said.

Farzin is one of a select few small business owners selected out of thousands to sell their products on Walmart’s shelves.

“We were actually one of the fortunate ones that they accepted right on the spot,” she said.

The Rockville-based mom’s baby care product was selected earlier this month during Walmart’s first-ever virtual Open Call event.

“This is the Oogie bear. It’s a very simple product that I invented,” Farzin said. “At the time, a working mom just wanted to get sleep. My daughter would not sleep through the night because of boogers.”

So she created the Oogie bear to gently scrape away her daughter’s mucus, boogers and earwax without needing saline.

“It facilitates baby’s breathing,” Farzin said. “It allows them to be comfortable so they sleep better at night.”

It’s a huge opportunity for Farzin, now having the chance to take her business to the next level at one of the largest retailers in the world.

“For them to believe in us and see the value in our product is just amazing,” she said.

