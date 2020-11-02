Woman battling sarcoma, helps fund research

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA (WPMT) — Ginny McCreary, a Lancaster resident and sarcoma patient made it her mission to help others in her situation.

While she battles with sarcoma, a rare type of cancer that starts in the bones and soft tissues, she wants to fight the disease with research.

McCreary held a fundraiser on Sunday to benefit sarcoma research at Penn State.

She raised funds by selling clothes and raffle items.

Although she does not need help paying for treatment herself, she wants to help the fight against sarcoma as she fights it herself.

“I am lucky enough to have outstanding healthcare, so I personally don’t need anymore money to fight this fight,” said McCreary, “But I know that I have the ability to raise money and make a difference for others by investing in research specifically.”

Due to its rarity, sarcoma is a vastly underfunded area.

For more information about Ginny, sarcoma, and ways to help at spin4gin.com.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.