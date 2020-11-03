Brentwood High School moves to virtual learning

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) — Students at Brentwood High School are moving to virtual learning later this week.

Starting Wednesday, the Brentwood High School will transition to remote learning through Friday.

There was no other information released by school officials.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.