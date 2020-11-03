Children share Halloween with child battling cancer in viral post

National-World

Atlanta, GA (WGCL) — An Atlanta area family is still in awe of the kindness and outpouring of support they received after a Halloween post went viral on social media.

Courtney and T.J. Thomas are the parents of three children, one of which is undergoing treatment for Leukemia at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and cancer treatments, participating in trick-or-treating was simply not an option for the Thomas family.

In an effort to prevent neighborhood children from ringing their doorbell in hopes of treats, Courtney placed a sign in the front yard that read: Sorry, no candy child with cancer. See you next year!

To the Thomas’ surprise trick-or-treaters passing by their home read the sign and decided to instead leave candy for the children who were indoors. Courtney snapped a picture of the candy left behind and posted it to social. The post amassed more than 380,000 shares and countless comments and likes.

“I can’t stop crying ❤️😭😭😭❤️ If anyone thought there was no hope in our kids and teens you’re wrong. The SOLE purpose of us putting this sign in our yard today was so kids wouldn’t run to our door and be disappointed (our neighborhood usually gets 300-400 kids). I looked on our doorbell camera tonight and saw that kids had been stopping at the sign. T.j. Thomas and I just went outside and found this…” wrote Courtney.

