Driver in critical condition after hitting two trees and parked car

MILWAUKEE, WI (WDJT) — A 42-year-old Milwaukee man is in critical condition after hitting two trees and an unoccupied parked car near Sherman and Florist Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Police say it happened around 7:45 a.m.

The driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when it lost control.

Officials say the driver had to be extricated from the car.

He was transported to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

