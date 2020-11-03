Fire crew helps deliver paramedic’s baby girl

National-World

Sacramento, CA (KOVR) — Sacramento Fire really delivered for one of their own last month when they got a call to help a local couple deliver a baby.

When they arrived, they learned it was a Sacramento Metro paramedic Rylan Smith and his wife. They were able to safely deliver the baby girl. Sacramento Fire firefighter/paramedic Peter Hermandez and intern Kai Loechler assisted the couple.

“It’s not every day a Sacramento Fire crew helps in delivering a Sac Metro paramedic’s baby,” Hermandez said.

On Monday, Smith and his wife stopped by the station to formally introduce their healthy baby girl, Amira.

Baby Amira also got a special Sacramento Fire blanket from the team at the station.

