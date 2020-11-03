Gov. Lamont announces state is rolling back to “Phase 2.1”

National-World

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — As COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Connecticut, Governor Ned Lamont announced on Monday that the state will move to “Phase 2.1.”

The state originally moved to Phase 3 on October 8 but has seen rise in cases since then.

On Monday, Lamont announced a rollback of many reopening restrictions.

Restaurants will revert to 50% capacity and any restaurants that serve alcohol will need to closed by 9:30 p.m. Takeout and delivery will still be available after 9:30 p.m.

Restaurants will also only be able to allow 8 people per table.

It’s going to be tough to survive. From 8 o’clock on was when we made our money,” Jack Maloney of Shea’s in Manchester said.

At Shea’s in Manchester, owner Jack Maloney has been bracing for a tough winter, installing tarps for his main patio.

“We should be able to keep it going year round.”

He says all that work and money spent was wasted because the doors will close hours earlier than normal.

“It’s going to hurt our business drastically,” Maloney said. “It’ll put a lot of people out of work, that’s the number one thing.

Event venues will need to limit to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.

Performing arts venues and movie theaters will bed capped at 100 people.

Religious gatherings will be capped at 50% or 100 people maximum. Virtual services are still being encouraged.

Personal services such as nail salons, barbershops and hair salons will be able to stay at 75% capacity.

“We are putting in these restrictions now to make sure we don’t have to do more severe things later, make sure that we can keep our restaurants open until 9:30 with the appropriate distancing and capacity, make sure our kids can continue to go to school. Every week is a new day in COVID-land,” Lamont said.

The state is also recommending people stay home from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m., but says this stay-at-home order is not mandatory.

“So, the point of that advisory is just a very strong reminder to everyone that as we see infections go up in Connecticut, the chance that somebody you’re socializing with, the chance that person had an infection that has no symptoms is getting higher, so everything we can do to limit the time we spend with people outside of our households will help decrease infections, so that’s the purpose of this advisory right now,” said Deidre Gifford, Department of Public Health.

These mandatory changes will go into effect at midnight on Friday.

