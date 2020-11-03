Man drives 1,200 miles from LA to Texas to vote after not receiving mail-in ballot

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

LOS ANGELES, CA (KCAL/KCBS) — A Texas man working in Los Angeles didn’t get his absentee ballot in the mail, so he decided to vote in person.

Jeff Wilson, a Texas man who works in Los Angeles, drove 1,200 miles to cast his ballot. (KENS 5)

The problem is that Jeff Wilson’s nearest vote center is more than 1,000 miles away.

Wilson left California Sunday afternoon headed for Kendall County, Texas — about 50 miles north of San Antonio — so he can cast his ballot bright and early Tuesday morning.

“If I’m gonna drive 1,217 miles and sleep in my car for a few hours, I think there aren’t a whole lot of excuses to drive three or four minutes to the polling station and maybe wait a while,” he said.

In Texas, voters can apply to receive a vote-by-mail ballot if they are out of the county on Election Day and during early voting.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.