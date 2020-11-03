Mother of child, police chief charged with juvenile abuse, child now safe

National-World

NATCHITOCHES, LA (KTBS) — Natchitoches Parish sheriff’s detectives have arrested the mother of the child involved in the child abuse investigation in Goldonna according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright.

Casey Smedley, 28, was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on a charge of felony cruelty to a juvenile. She is held without bond.

Smedley was arrested following a search of a residence in Goldonna. That’s also where detectives arrested Joseph Hines Sunday night. He’s also charged with cruelty to a juvenile and held in the detention center without bond.

State Department of Children and Family Services case workers removed the child from the home Monday afternoon.

While interviewing Smedley, she admitted to detectives that she participated by recording incidents involving her daughter and forwarding the videos to another unnamed person. Smedley did not stop the alleged abuse, Sheriff Stuart Wright said.

Additional details will be released during criminal proceedings.

Detectives said the investigation is ongoing and further arrests are possible.

“Our detectives are committed to conducting an impartial investigation, that will follow the facts and evidence in this case to be presented to the District Attorney, not based on hearsay or rumors,” Wright said.

