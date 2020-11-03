Nebraska hospitals running out of space as COVID-19 cases surge

National-World

OMAHA, NE (WOWT) — Local hospitals are running out of space for patients; Monday announcing drastic measures to avoid reaching capacity and calling on Nebraskans to step up and help.

“We can make capacity, we can care for people, but everyone, every citizen has to do their part,” said Dr. Bill Lydiatt, Methodist Health.

The call comes as Nebraska Medicine, Methodist Health, and CHI stare down their biggest COVID-19 hospitalization numbers to date; doubling over the past few weeks.

“There’s no doubt if this trend continues, not just our hospitals, but all hospitals could be at capacity in a fairly short period of time, said CHI’s Dr. Cary Ward, noting that they’ve started postponing non-urgent surgeries to free up capacity

“All of us have the ability to continue doing urgent, emergent procedures, but for certain types of procedures that can be postponed for a few weeks, patients may be called if they fall into this category,” Ward said.

The top doctors pointing directly to Nebraskans to help slow down the spread.

“You have to wear a mask,” said Lydiatt. “This is not a political statement; this is about decreasing the spread of the virus.”

And beyond the masks, it’s everything the experts have been saying, with a heightened sense of urgency.

