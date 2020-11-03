Sheriff: Man robs hardware store, flees in SUV with couch strapped to roof

National-World

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) — Law enforcement on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly robbing an Ace Hardware Store at gunpoint and then fleeing from police in SUV with a couch strapped to its roof, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

A Clackamas County deputy contracted to the Happy Valley Police Department responded after a witness reported the robbery in the 14700 block of Southeast Sunnyside Road around 10:50 a.m. The witness provided the deputy with a detailed description of the suspect’s dark-colored Mazda CX-9, which reportedly had a large sofa strapped to its top.

Law enforcement spotted the SUV within minutes and tried to stop it, but the driver refused to pull over. Instead, Joseph Tyler Johnson, 34, of Milwaukie, led law enforcement on a chase west on Southeast Sunnyside Road and then north on Interstate 205, law enforcement said. During the pursuit, the sofa remained firmly affixed to the vehicle’s roof, according to the sheriff’s office.

Johnson ditched the SUV and fled on foot at Southeast 119th Avenue and Southeast McGillivray Boulevard, according to deputies. He was arrested about a block away without further incident.

A passenger in the Mazda was detained, and the gun believed to have been used in the robbery was located in the SUV near her, according to deputies.

Law enforcement checked the VIN on the Mazda and discovered it had been reported stolen out of Portland. Johnson was lodged at the Clark County Jail, where he is facing charges including robbery in the first degree, unlawful use of a weapon, attempt to elude, reckless driving, and reckless endangering.

