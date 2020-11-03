Wisconsin State Patrol pulls over vehicle with snowmobile on roof

National-World

Minneapolis, MN (WCCO) — The Wisconsin State Patrol reports they pulled over a vehicle in Polk County that had a snowmobile strapped to its roof.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation published a photo of the incident Monday. They say they pulled the vehicle over on U.S. Highway 63.

The photo shows a car with Minnesota license plates, and the snowmobile sitting perpendicularly on the roof.

“If you’re transporting equipment this winter, you are advised to safely haul it secured on a trailer or in a truck,” the Wisconsin DOT tweeted.

