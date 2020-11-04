107-yo COVID survivor goes to the polls to vote

National-World

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (KYW) — The Presidential election still isn’t decided but one thing is for sure, the nation experienced a record voter turnout. One remarkable woman is still making sure her voice is heard after 84 years.

May Wesler, of Milton, Pennsylvania, is 107 years old. Wesler made sure to vote Tuesday and she did so in-person.

Wesler’s family says she always votes and she cast her first ballot back in 1936.

Eyewitness News had the pleasure of doing a Zoom interview with her on Tuesday. She talked about her life experiences and the importance of family — and even used her own iPad.

She has nine children, 18 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and nine great, great-grandchildren.

Wesler says she drove a car until she was 103.

The 107-year-old woman has also recently survived COVID-19.

