Biltmore Estate gives folks a virtual inside look at the annual Christmas tree-raising

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Biltmore Estate Christmas season is here!

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual tree-railing event that normally draws crowds to the estate will instead be offered

On Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, a virtual tree raising will give Christmas fans a rare glimpse into the months-long planning and preparation that is necessary to produce a memorable holiday experience at the estate.

BILTMORE ESTATE ANNOUNCES CHRISTMAS AT BILTMORE SCHEDULE AND 125TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

The series is set to premiere on Biltmore’s Facebook and YouTube channel at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Christmas at Biltmore: Virtual Tree-Raising, will document the 35-foot Fraser fir’s journey to becoming the magnificent seasonal centerpiece in Biltmore House.

This year marks the 125th anniversary of Biltmore’s first Christmas when George Vanderbilt welcomed friends and family to Biltmore House on Christmas Eve 1895.

Christmas at Biltmore will begin Nov. 6, 2020 and runs through Jan. 10, 2021. Grand décor of more than 100 hand-decorated and styled Christmas trees, 25,000 ornaments, 100,000 holiday lights, nearly 6,000 feet of garland, 1,200 traditional poinsettias and additional favorite holiday plants will grace Biltmore House and the estate combined.

Two experiences are available to enjoy Biltmore during the holiday season — the Christmas at Biltmore daytime house tour experience, and the Candlelight Christmas Evenings nighttime house tour experience. The entire estate is open to guests as part of admission to either Christmas experience.

BILTMORE ESTATE PERMANENTLY CUTS 15% OF WORKFORCE CITING PANDEMIC IMPACTS

Christmas at Biltmore, Nov. 6, 2020 – Jan. 10, 2021

This beloved tradition includes a daytime tour of Biltmore House while the estate is adorned with holiday decorations that number in the thousands. A daytime visit to Biltmore is a feast for the senses, featuring wreaths, garlands, and the sparkle of ornaments. From Biltmore House to the Winery and Antler Hill Village, guests will want to linger on the estate to experience all that Christmas at Biltmore has to offer.

Candlelight Christmas Evenings, Nov. 6, 2020 – Jan. 9, 2021

Biltmore House glows with candlelight and firelight during this nighttime tour, changing the daytime visit’s mood and experience. Candlelight Christmas Evenings in Biltmore House allows guests to step back in time with an experience reminiscent of the Vanderbilt’s first Christmas spent in Biltmore House in 1895. Musicians stationed throughout the house perform seasonal favorites. Setting the scene is a 55-foot Norway spruce encircled by 36 illuminated evergreens and shrubs sparkling in the center of the front lawn. Hand-lit luminaries line the walkway to Biltmore House.

Visit Information

Christmas at Biltmore will maintain Biltmore’s health and safety measures in all operations while sharing the joy and the magic of the season with guests. For more information about visiting the estate during the holidays, please visit biltmore.com/christmas.

