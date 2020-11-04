Dozens of demonstrators arrested after LAPD declares unlawful assembly in downtown LA

National-World

Los Angeles (KCAL/KCBS) — Los Angeles police arrested about 40 protesters Tuesday night for being “unruly” after they gathered near the Staples Center to demonstrate against L.A. County District Attorney Jackie Lacey.

Shortly after 8 p.m., dozens of protesters marched from Staples Center eastbound on Venice Boulevard and then westbound on Washington Boulevard.

The group was in the area of Pico Boulevard and Figueroa Street when the LAPD declared an unlawful assembly due to a “large and unruly crowd” at around 9:30 p.m.

About 40 people were arrested for blocking train tracks and failing to disperse, and another 30 were detained and cited for blocking an intersection.

Lacey is seeking a third term in Tuesday’s election, facing former San Francisco District Attorney George Gascon.

