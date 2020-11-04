Officers arrest, move aggressive wild turkey that was terrorizing residents

National-World

Roseville, CA (KOVR) — A particularly aggressive turkey had to be relocated by officers in Roseville.

Roseville police say the turkey was reportedly disturbing residents who were leaving and coming home in one neighborhood Tuesday morning.

One person even reported that they couldn’t leave for work because the turkey was being so aggressive.

With animal control officers tied up in other calls, the job fell on two Roseville police officers.

CSO Billey and Officer Strickland responded to the neighborhood and were soon greeted by “Miss Turkey.”

Somehow, they were able to get the mean bird into the back seat of a police cruiser. Miss Turkey was then relocated to a more wooded area near another flock of wild birds.

No one was hurt in the incident.

