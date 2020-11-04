Passerby credited with stopping Galt Park attack, detaining suspect until police could arrive

National-World

Galt, CA (KOVR) — Authorities say a transient has been arrested after he allegedly attacked and inappropriately grabbed a woman at a Galt park.

Galt police say, just before noon on Monday, officers responded to Lake Canyon Park to investigate a reported attack. At the scene, 25-year-old Manuel Avila had been detained by a witness.

The witness and the victim then told officers that they had noticed Avila allegedly acting strange at the park.

Then, when she went to get some items from another part of the park, the woman says Avila jumped on her. He allegedly grabbed her chest inappropriately during the struggle, the woman says.

A passerby who was also at the park then jumped in and was able to get Avila away from the woman. He was able to hold Avila until officers arrived.

Avila has been arrested and booked into Sacramento County Jail. He’s facing charges of sexual battery, false imprisonment and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police are thanking the man who interviewed for acting quickly to stop the alleged attack.

