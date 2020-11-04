River Bend Foodbank has been selected as the Three Degree Recipient for November

National-World

MOLINE, Ill (WQAD) — The River Bend Foodbank has been selected as the November recipient for Eriksen Chevrolet’s Three Degree Guarantee.

For each day of the month that the actual temperature is within three degrees of the forecasted high temperature, the River Bend Foodbank will receive $20 from Eriksen Chevrolet. Each night, the Storm Track 8 team will predict the next day’s high temperature. The forecasted temperatures are compared to the actual temperatures recorded by the National Weather Service.

Founded in 1982, the River Bend Foodbank collects and distributes food to hunger relief charities in hopes of leading a community-wide effort to end hunger in Iowa and Illinois. Today, the nonprofit organization serves 23 counties in eastern Iowa and western Illinois and in 2019, provided more than 17 million meals to those in need. After receiving food from various industry sources, the River Bend Foodbank then sorts, packs and redistributes it into the community with the help of volunteers.

