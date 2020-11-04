Trump supporters took to streets of Little Havana after Florida win

National-World

Miami, FL (WFOR) — Wednesday morning the cafecito at Versailles came with a side of politics, as President Donald Trump’s win in Florida dominated conversations.

“That’s all people are talking about,” said Alejandro Ramirez who added he’s not surprised that Trump did well with the Hispanic vote. “The sharp turn to the left and the extreme ideology that the Democratic party has taken is losing the Latino vote.”

Trump supporters took to the streets of Little Havana Tuesday night after learning he’d won the state.

A large crowd of supporters flooded 8th Street, banging pots and pans in celebration. Many waved flags and cheered as police stood in the middle of the street controlling the gathering. Despite a mandatory midnight curfew supporters continued partying and dancing on the sidewalk well past midnight.

Outside of Versailles, the crowd was a sea of red “Make America Great Again” hats as supporters flew Trump and American flags next to the road with cars, pick-up trucks, and even a tractor-trailer rolling by honking in support.

“I’m here to support our president,” said Ernesto Valdes, 30. “I think he’s done a fine job despite the pandemic, despite the pandemic, despite it all, he’s done an incredible job. He’s brought back the economy, he’s brought back jobs, he’s fixed our trade deals, he’s caring about the American people like no politician has cared, because Donald Trump is not a politician.”

Miami-Dade has large concentrations of voters of Cuban and Venezuelan descent who tend to be more conservative than other Latino groups.

The President enjoyed strong support with Cuban voters. He spent a lot of time in Miami on the campaign trail, spreading the message to Hispanic voters that the Democratic party is a socialist party.

That message resonated with the Cuban community.

“I don’t like handouts, I don’t appreciate them, I worked hard to get here and so did my parents, so did a lot of these people here. That’s what I want, that’s what I want for the rest of America,” said Stephanie Fernandez.

Trump’s win in Florida earned him 29 Electoral College votes that are considered critical to his reelection.

