Academy of Country Music looking to move to Nashville

Nashville, TN (WSMV) — It seems hard to believe that the Academy of Country Music could be located anywhere other than Nashville, but it’s true.

The ACM has called California home since the 1960’s, but they may be changing that soon.

Over the last few months, the Academy of Country Music has been scouting office space here in Nashville, with plans to make a move here in the next year or two.

While their CEO Damon Whiteside says there’s no definite plan yet, he himself splits his time between living in Music City and L.A.

In September, the ACM Awards were held here, for the first time ever in its 55 year history.

It was poised to be a big money-maker for our city, but of course the coronavirus pandemic threw a wrench in their plans, as no audience was allowed in attendance.

The award show has primarily been held in Las Vegas over the past years.

The move wouldn’t just give us bragging rights, but would be a big investment to Nashville’s economy.

Sources close with the organization say they’re looking for at least 15-thousand square feet of office space.

As of now, no word on how many jobs that could potentially bring in for our city.

