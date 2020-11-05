Lancaster County woman accused of supplying fentanyl to man who died of overdose

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

DENVER, PA (WPMT) — A Lancaster County woman has been charged with supplying fentanyl to a man who later died of a drug overdose in July.

Alison L. Olsson, 35, of Denver, is charged with drug delivery resulting in death in connection to the death of a 32-year-old man on July 20, according to East Cocalico Township Police.

The man died at a home on the first block of Scenic Drive, police say.

After an investigation, Olsson was charged on Oct. 29 and arrested at her home on Wednesday, according to police.

She was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Nancy Hamill and remanded to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $50,000 bail.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.