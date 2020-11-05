New book teaches kids about coronavirus

National-World

FOREST CITY, PA (WNEP) — Wearing a mask makes you a superhero. That’s the idea behind this new children’s book, “I’m a Superhero! Back to school with COVID.”

Marianne Drasler is a teacher in Forest City and always wanted to write a book geared for kids. When students started to go back to school, she noticed many of her parents had concerns. That’s when Drasler knew what to write about.

“My parents would always say that they’re afraid to send their kids back because they have to wear a mask all the time. Are they going to be able to wear it? Who’s going to help them put it on or take it off? And different concerns that they were having,” said Drasler.

Drasler began writing the book at the end of May. By mid-October, she held the first copy of her book. She self-published the book to save costs and even worked with a tattoo artist friend who drew the pictures.

As someone who has been working with students for nearly 25 years, this book allowed her to teach them in a way she’s never done before by using superheroes and wearing masks as ways to demonstrate caring for others.

“it’s just to help the kids feel better and safer and more comfortable wearing a mask all the time. And just, you know, to kind of inform them in a children-friendly way as to what’s going on,” said Drasler.

The book is dedicated to Drasler’s grandmother, who contracted coronavirus at the age of 107 and survived.

Drasler’s message is that by wearing our masks, not only will we help keep ourselves and others safe, but we will be reunited with the people we love.

