Police arrest protesters after they march down and burn flags

Denver, CO (KCNC) — A group of protesters marched through downtown Denver Wednesday night. The group, claiming to be anti-fascist, first gathered at Cheesman Park and later marched to the State Capitol building.

Denver Police and Colorado State Patrol were seen nearby as well as providing an escort for the marchers.

At one point, some protesters burned a Thin Blue Line and a Donald Trump flag with a flare.

Denver police say their reports of damage include graffiti, broken windows and a fire set in an overturned dumpster at Colfax Ave. and Washington St.

CBS4’s Jeff Todd reports about half of a mile of vandalism.

Police say they arrested several people on charges of criminal mischief, assault and weapons violations. They add a handgun, knife, hammer and bear spray were recovered.

At one point during the unrest, police officers deployed some kind of chemical agent and warned protesters to leave the area, the protesters say.

