Woman killed heading to the polls remembered as selfless, passionate

AFFTON, MO (KMOV) — Known for her volunteering and love of community, Phyllis Powers was killed Tuesday morning as she was going to practice her patriotic duty and cast her vote.

The 87-year-old was crossing Mackenzie Road hoping to be one of the first to cast her ballot when she was hit by a car and killed.

Whether it was volunteering or voting, Phyllis Powers was dedicated to making a difference.

“Phyllis always seemed to have a smile, even in the most difficult of circumstances,” Pastor David Scott, a family friend, said.

He’s the pastor at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Affton. He said said Powers would do anything for anybody. He said she spent hours each week volunteering to help those in need, working to make the world better than she found it.

“She’s the type of person who was selfless.” Scott said.

This week would have been her 19th year volunteering at a local food pantry.

Scott said Powers was a member of another church but the two have been family friends for years, even spending holidays together. He was devastated to hear what happened Tuesday morning.

“It really throws people into a type of grief that is very difficult,” Scott said. “She was one who thought her civic duty was to make sure to go to the polls. She was passionate about making her vote count and making a difference.”

The patriot passionate about making her voice heard never got the chance to cast her ballot.

Scott said cancer took Powers’ husband and she’s a breast cancer survivor herself. She leaves behind three children and several grandkids. She was a woman who made an impact, not just on her family, but an entire community.

Investigators say the 26-year-old who hit Powers stayed at the scene and is cooperating.They don’t anticipate filing any chargers.

